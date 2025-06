Fayetteville (N.C.) Berean Baptist senior power forward Justin Caldwell is looking forward to meeting the new staff at NC State.

NCSU assistant coach Adam Howard recently reached out to the 6-foot-9, 240-pound Caldwell, and he’ll unofficially visit the Wolfpack on Wednesday. Caldwell had been to NC State over a year ago for the Miami at NC State game Jan. 30, 2024, but he’ll get a chance to see all the changes in the program.