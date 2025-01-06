Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 6

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Tracking 2024 NC State football TV ratings
The Wolfpack Central — Missouri CB transfer Jaren Sensabaugh lands at NC State
The Wolfpack Central — NC State S Bishop Fitzgerald using new rule, enters portal
The Wolfpack Central — NC State's Brandon Cisse, Devan Boykin enter transfer portal
Raleigh News & Observer —What happened to the defense? NC State basketball continues slide at Wake Forest
Charlotte Observer — Smooth sailing: 3 takeaways from NC State’s win over Boston College in women’s basketball
Greensboro News-Record — Brandon Clifford has ‘risen from the dead’ to reach 300 coaching wins
Technician — No. 22 NC State women’s basketball thrashes Boston College in lopsided 91-52 victory
Technician — What does a path to the NCAA Tournament look like for NC State men’s basketball?
GoPack.com — Pack Cruise to 91-52 Win Over Boston College, Six Players in Double Figures
