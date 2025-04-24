Butler transfer Colt Langdon returns home to NC State

Langdon is the fourth transfer for the Wolfpack, joining McNeese State perimeter players Quadir Copeland and Alyn Breed , and Michigan State point guard Tre Holloman .

Raleigh native Colt Langdon is transferring to NC State, giving new coach Will Wade a lefty sharp-shooter Thursday.

Sometimes you can go home again.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pounder played three years at Millbrook and graduated early, so he could go to Butler. He redshirted this season, but entered the transfer portal.

Langdon had high-major offers from Butler, Georgetown, Illinois, Iowa, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. He additionally had offers from Appalachian State, Furman, George Mason, High Point, Indiana State, N.J.I.T., Ohio, Radford, Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth.

Absent from that list was hometown NC State. The Wolfpack evaluated Langdon, but never offered him.

Langdon was known in basketball circles before he even arrived at Millbrook in the ninth grade. He played his first two years with Team Loaded VA, where he was joined by Durham (N.C.) Jordan small forward Jackson Keith, who also ended up signing with Butler.

Langdon switched to Team United and then played with Boo Willams, where he played behind Holly Springs, N.C., native Ryan Crotty at times.

Langdon finished his three-year Millbrook career with 1,758 points, including 738 points his junior year, which set a Wildcats’ single-season record. He averaged 26.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game his junior year.