Published Jan 24, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 24
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Junior Donovan Johnson intrigues on both sides of ball

The Wolfpack Central — Coach series: NC State DE signee Colby Cronk special on, off field

The Wolfpack Central — Junior center William Stevens earns NC State scholarship

Raleigh News & Observer —Comeback kids: NC State women defeat Syracuse on the road after big fourth quarter

Raleigh News & Observer —The first weekend of ACC football games are set, including Bill Belichick’s UNC debut

Technician — A spiraling season: NC State men’s basketball by the numbers

Technician — No. 20 NC State women’s basketball beats Syracuse with late-game surge

GoPack.com — Pack Pulls Out 74-66 Win Over Syracuse

GoPack.com — No. 22 NC State heads to No. 23 North Carolina for ACC Showdown

GoPack.com — #6 Wolfpack Welcomes #15 Pitt for Ranked ACC Battle

GoPack.com — NC State Gears Up for Hokie Invitational

GoPack.com — Joel Tyson Named NC State Men’s Soccer Assistant Coach

GoPack.com — No. 6/8 NC State Travel to Texas For Top 10 matchup

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

