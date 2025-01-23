Junior center William Stevens earns NC State scholarship

NC State expanded its class of 2026 recruiting targets by offering Davidson (N.C.) Day junior center William Stevens on Wednesday.

The Wolfpack have been following his progress over the last year, first with former assistant coach Joel Justus, who is now at Ohio State, and now with new assistant coach Brett Nelson. NC State coach Kevin Keatts was able to track Stevens at the recent John Wall Holiday Invitational at Raleigh Broughton, where he was able to showcase his various skills with Davidson Day, who was missing injured senior guard Isaiah Denis, a North Carolina signee. The Wolfpack recruited Denis, and learned about Stevens as a by-product.