Coach series: NC State DE signee Colby Cronk special on, off field

Former Palm Coast (Fla.) Flagler High coach Daniel Fish had the best view of the destruction that star defensive end Colby Cronk created this season.

Cronk racked up 47 sacks over the last three years and will be tasked with being that kind of disruptor when he arrives at NC State. He picked the Wolfpack early in the process March 22, 2024, over offers from Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Vanderbilt and Pittsburgh.

Cronk finished with 120 tackles (87 solo), 57 tackles for loss, 27 sacks, two caused fumbles and two fumble recoveries, including a touchdown his senior year.