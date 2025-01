Junior Donovan Johnson brings intriguing skills at 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds.

Johnson played left tackle and nose tackle for Fayetteville (N.C.) Pine Forest High, which went 5-6 this season. Johnson finished with 55 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two sacks and 10 quarterback hurries.

On the recruiting front, Johnson has earned P4 offers from Duke, Wake Forest and West Virginia. He also has offers from Campbell, East Carolina, Hampton and Liberty.