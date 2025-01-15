Published Jan 15, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 15
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Junior DE Damaad Lewis making name for himself

The Wolfpack Central — Coach series: NC State TE signee Gus Ritchey easily coachable

The Wolfpack Central — Pack Pros: NFL playoffs

The Wolfpack Central — Scouting Virginia Tech

Raleigh News & Observer —College football coaches want transfer portal changes. Here’s what they’ve proposed

Raleigh News & Observer —Russell Wilson’s Future With Steelers in Doubt Amid Latest Report

Charlotte Observer — Six underclassmen among 10 finalists for NC Ms. Basketball, the state player of the year

Technician — Debbie Antonelli’s journey comes full circle with induction into NC State women’s basketball ring of honor

Technician — COLUMN: Marcus Hill deserves the spotlight in NC State men’s basketball’s offense

Technician — How the House v. NCAA lawsuit could reshape NC State athletics

Technician — COLUMN: Transfer portal misses plague NC State men’s basketball

GoPack.com — Pack Hits the Road for Game at Virginia Tech

GoPack.com — Negrete Tabs ACC Specialist of the Week

GoPack.com — Carder, Inscoe Named to Watchlists

GoPack.com — Robinson Takes Down No. 2 Spratley, Team Records First Loss

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

