NC State senior tight end signee Gus Ritchey didn’t take long to make an impact at his new high school.

Ritchey played his first three years at Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood High and then played his last semester of high school at Cary (N.C.) High. A few months into his Cary High stint, he was voted Homecoming King by his peers.

Ritchey’s infectious love for football is felt by anybody around him and he was easily coachable.