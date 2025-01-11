Scouting North Carolina

NC State made history the last time the Wolfpack played rival North Carolina.

NC State topped North Carolina 84-76 in the ACC Tournament title game in Washington, D.C., which qualified the Wolfpack to the NCAA Tournament. The Wolfpack won five games in five days. NCSU ended up reaching the Final Four as a result.

NC State returns four scholarship players from that game, and UNC has five returning.

North Carolina (10-6 overall, 3-1 ACC) plays at NC State (9-6, 2-2 ACC) at 4 p.m. today on the ACC Network.