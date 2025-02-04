Published Feb 4, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — Feb. 4
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State senior DE commit Adrian Farrow aimed for highest level

The Wolfpack Central — NC State lands versatile junior DB Koby Sarkodie

The Wolfpack Central — NC State gets late addition in DE Adrian Farrow

The Wolfpack Central — NC State basketball to spend nearly a week in California

The Wolfpack Central — Insight for updated Rivals250 in class of 2026

Raleigh News & Observer —With Leonard Hamilton’s retirement, ACC’s basketball coaching brain drain complete

Raleigh News & Observer —NC State women’s basketball stuns Duke: 3 takeaways from a signature win for Wolfpack

Raleigh News & Observer —Photos: N.C. State topples Duke in Play4Kay Game

Technician — NC State baseball isn’t ashamed of its youth

Technician — No. 21 NC State men’s tennis downs No. 17 Michigan, falls to No. 6 Columbia on the road

Technician — James’ career-high secures 13-point comeback victory for No. 14 NC State women’s basketball over No. 10 Duke in Play4Kay game

Technician — COLUMN: NC State men’s basketball guard Trey Parker is a star in the making

GoPack.com — Pack’s Second Half Surge Lifts Pack Over No. 10/10 Duke in 20th Play4Kay Game

GoPack.com — James, Rivers Earn Sports on Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year Midseason Watch List

GoPack.com — Softball Set to Open 2025 Campaign at Black and Gold Classic Hosted by UCF

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

