Published Feb 3, 2025
NC State gets late addition in DE Adrian Farrow
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State circled back on a prior recruiting prospect and flipped senior defensive end Adrian Farrow for the class of 2025.

The Miami Norland High product had committed to Florida Atlantic on July 3, 2024, but the Owls also went through a coaching change. That helped NC State land FAU wide receiver commit Teddy Hoffman.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder is a Rivals.com three-star prospect had P4 offers from NC State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Mississippi State and Pittsburgh. Additionally, Coastal Carolina, Florida International, Liberty, Marshall, South Florida, Temple, Tulane and Western Kentucky offered him, besides Florida Atlantic.

NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles was the point man on Farrow’s recruitment. He joins defensive ends Colby Cronk and A.J. Prim, with the latter a junior college transfer. Defensive linemen Josiah Victor and Omarian Abraham also are part of the class.

Farrow had 83 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and three caused fumbles his senior year at Miami Norland High, which went 9-3.

Video highlights

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

