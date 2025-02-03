NC State lands versatile junior DB Koby Sarkodie

New NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach D.J. Eliot didn’t waste much time in landing his first commit for the Wolfpack.
Baltimore (Md.) Milford Mill junior Koby Sarkodie announced on Instagram on Monday night that he is the third member of NC State’s class of 2026. He joins Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan High quarterback Jacob Smith and Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal tackle Brady Sakowitz.
Sarkodie had just received a Wolfpack offer Jan. 21, so he also didn’t waste much time. Rivals.com has the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder listed as a nickel prospect, but also could end up being a outside linebacker down the road. The three-star prospect is ranked No. 11 overall in Maryland and No. 19 nickel in the country.
Sarkodie started his recruiting process with a bang, with his first P4 offer coming from Maryland on March 8, 2023, followed by Penn State five days later.
Boston College, Central Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Wisconsin, are his other P4 offers.
Akron, Buffalo, Charlotte, Connecticut, Delaware, Howard, James Madison, Liberty, Marshall, Massachusetts, Ohio and Toledo, also offered him.
Sarkodie had 35 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, and five passes defended this past season, and the Millers went 10-2.
Video highlights
