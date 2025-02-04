NC State senior DE commit Adrian Farrow aimed for highest level

Miami (Fla.) Norland senior defensive end Adrian Farrow believed something would come along that would meet his goal of playing college on the highest of levels.

Farrow heard from NC State a few weeks ago, officially visited the Wolfpack this past weekend and flipped from Florida Atlantic on Monday afternoon.

Farrow’s recruiting journey with NC State had a start, pause and then strong ending. The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder received an NC State offer May 9, 2024, and he came to work out for the Wolfpack in early June. He had hoped to have an official visit, but that didn’t come to fruition. He elected to verbally commit to Florida Atlantic on July 3.