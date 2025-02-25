Published Feb 25, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — Feb. 25
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Coach series: NC State QB Will Wilson oozes intangibles

The Wolfpack Central — Coach series: NC State DE Adrian Farrow has impressive motor

The Wolfpack Central — Coach series: NC State NT signee Omarian Abraham is battle tested

The Wolfpack Central — Coach series: NT Josiah Victor made big jump senior year

The Wolfpack Central — NC State hopes to build off Wake Forest win

The Wolfpack Central — NC State junior QB commit Jacob Smith attacking rehab

Raleigh News & Observer —Can NC State’s men make the ACC Tournament? A win Wednesday would help

Raleigh News & Observer —Kevin Keatts reiterates NC State guard Mike James ‘really unlikely’ to play this season

Technician — Women set program record in distance medley relay race as NC State track and field wrapped up regular season

Technician — COLUMN: NIL isn’t holding back NC State men’s basketball — Keatts is

Technician — The story behind NC State’s Black History Month basketball jerseys

GoPack.com — NC State Gets Set to Play Richmond on Tuesday

GoPack.com — Get to Know Wolfpack Offensive Coordinator Kurt Roper

GoPack.com — Women’s Basketball Sweeps ACC Weekly Awards

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

