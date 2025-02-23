Premium content
NC State junior QB commit Jacob Smith attacking rehab
NC State junior quarterback and pitcher commit Jacob Smith is on the comeback trail after an ACL tear ruined his year.

Smith suffered the injury in Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan’s second game of the season against Mooresville (N.C.) High on Aug. 30. He finished his abbreviated season going 21-of-40 passing for 385 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, plus a rushing score.

Smith said he starting running in early January, and entered February beginning to sprint. Playing summer baseball with a club team is to be determined, but Smith is looking forward to being completely medically cleared in June.

Smith will be officially visiting NC State on June 20-22.

