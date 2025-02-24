Coach series: NT Josiah Victor made big jump senior year

NC State searched high and low for nose tackle prospects, and when Josiah Victor became free, the Wolfpack locked him up.

Victor verbally committed to Boston College from July 4, 2024 until Nov. 10, 2024. NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles had offered him Nov. 2 before he decommitted. The Wolfpack received an official visit and he verbally committed Dec. 1.

The recruitment maybe wasn’t long, but that doesn’t mean that Victor wasn’t a key pickup. The Rivals.com three-star prospect had 50 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three sacks and 11 quarterback hurries in 13 games this season.