Senior DE Julian Walker has unique recruitment

NC State recruitment of senior defensive end Julian Walker has a unique personal touch to it.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Walker will be officially visiting NC State this weekend in a journey that could go back to around the time he was born.

Walker’s father is South Carolina’s assistant football strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker, who played running back at Wisconsin from 2004-2007. He then interned and eventually was part of the Badgers’ strength and conditioning program until 2009. Jamil Walker made the move to Georgia, then Arkansas and joined the Gamecocks in 2023.