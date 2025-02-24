Premium content
Coach series: NC State DE Adrian Farrow has impressive motor
The commitment of defensive end Adrian Farrow might have happened quietly with the loudness of the second Signing Day approaching.

Farrow had committed to Florida Atlantic on July 3, 2024, and then started looking at NC State and Central Florida in January, and the Wolfpack locked him up during his official visit.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Farrow played defensive tackle for Miami Norland High, on a stacked defensive line. He played next to the Desir twins, Darryll and Mandrell, who signed with Florida State. The 2023 defensive line was also stacked for coach Daryle Heidelburg, who has been the head coach at the school since 2009.

