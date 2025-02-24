Premium content
Published Feb 24, 2025
Coach series: NC State NT signee Omarian Abraham is battle tested
Jacey Zembal
@NCStateRivals

NC State found a gem in Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage High senior nose tackle Omarian Abraham.

The 6-foot-2, 280-plus pounder came on strong down the stretch helping American Heritage go 12-2 and defeating Orlando Jones 41-31 in the FHSAA 4A state title game Dec. 13. Abraham had four tackles and two tackles for loss in the championship contest.

American Heritage coach Mike Smith has seen Abraham improve the last two years after starting his prep career at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard High.

