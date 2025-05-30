Wolfpack newsstand — May 30

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: Punter Jimmy Gregg
The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: DL Carmelo McKenzie
The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: OL Hayden Ainsworth
The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: TE Zayion Cotton
The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: WR Denairius Gray
The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: WR Jasen Lopez
Charlotte Observer — Early ACC football kickoff times released. Which teams are playing, and when?
Charlotte Observer — AJ Cole Is Optimistic About the Raiders’ Future
Fayetteville Observer — NC State baseball vs Stetson prediction for Auburn Regional Game 1
GoPack.com — NC State Takes on Stetson to Begin Auburn Regional
GoPack.com — Women’s Basketball Set to Play USC at Ally Tipoff
Social media posts
Video of the day
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral