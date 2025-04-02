Wolfpack newsstand — April 2

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Sophomore DB Marquis Bryant exceeding most of his goals
The Wolfpack Central — Junior OL Tyreek Jemison takes trip to NC State, earns offer
The Wolfpack Central — Scouting video: NC State signee Adelaide Jernigan
Fayetteville Observer — ACC baseball power rankings: Where do teams land in rankings update?
Technician — No. 6 NC State men’s tennis earns pair of 4-1 wins over Georgia Tech, No. 22 Clemson
Technician — Madsen secures first career victory at Ironwood Invitational
Technician — NC State baseball completes sweep over UNCG with 9-6 win
Technician — COLUMN: A tribute to NC State women’s basketball’s superstar trio
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Battles Back and Beats UNCG 9-6
GoPack.com — Vince Robinson Named Wrestling's ACC Freshman of the Year
GoPack.com — Hartman Tabs ACC Women's Co-Track Athlete of the Week
GoPack.com — Madsen Wins ECU Ironwood Invitational
GoPack.com — NC State Selects Teamworks General Manager for Revenue Share Capabilities
GoPack.com — Men’s Tennis Reaches Highest Team Ranking for the Second Time this Season
