NC State was able to host offensive lineman Tyreek Jemison for an unofficial visit last Friday and he picked up an offer from the Wolfpack.

The Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County High product made the most of his trip to the state of North Carolina and went to Wake Forest, NC State and North Carolina.

The 6-foot-5, 314-pounder is a Rivals.com four-star prospect and No. 57 overall in Georgia in the class of 2026. Offensive line coach Garett Tujague is the point man on his recruitment.