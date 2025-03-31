McNeese State assistant coach Brandon Chambers lands at NC State

In his two years at Lake Charles, Chambers helped McNeese go 58-11 and win two Southland Conference regular season and tournament titles. The Cowboys 58 wins is the most in school history in a two-year span.

“I’m excited to add Brandon to my first staff at NC State,” Wade said. “I’ve known Brandon for 15 years and he is one of the brightest young coaches in the game. He has the ability to recruit high level talent and also possesses a great ability at teaching the game, especially defensively, which he will specialize here at NC State.”

Chambers has previously worked with Wade at McNeese and LSU and was a manager at VCU for two seasons while Wade was an assistant coach.

NC State men’s basketball coach Will Wade announced that he has added Brandon Chambers to his staff as an assistant coach.

While with McNeese, Chambers mentored back-to-back Southland Players of the Year in Shahada Wells and Javohn Garcia, as well as two-time Southland Defensive Player of the Year, Christian Shumate.

Prior to McNeese, Chambers had two different stints at Texas Southern, serving as assistant coach for the 2022-23 and from 2019-21 — both under coach Johnny Jones. In three years with the Tigers, Chambers helped the Tigers to two SWAC Tournament titles and helped guide TSU to its second NCAA Tournament win (First Four) in program history.

Chambers worked directly with first-team All-SWAC, SWAC Newcomer of the Year, and SWAC Tournament MVP Michael Weathers, while also helping TSU win 14 of its final 15 games along with a win over Mountain West member Wyoming.

During his first season at TSU in 2019-20, Chambers helped guide the Tigers to a 12-6 record in SWAC play. Working primarily with the guards, Chambers helped senior point guard Tyrik Armstrong earn 2019-20 All-SWAC first team and National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District 22 first-team honors.

At LSU in the 2021-22 season, the Tigers earned an at-large berth to the 2022 NCAA Tournament after finishing the season with 22 wins and a No. 20 NCAA Net ranking. He helped the program reach as high as No. 12 in the national polls with the Tigers finishing with the sixth-ranked defense in the country. LSU went on to break the single season steals record with 373, placing as the sixth all-time in SEC history.

Chambrers played a part in the development of AP All-American and SEC First Teamer Tari Eason along with a pair of Southeastern Conference (SEC) honorees in Darius Days (Second Team) and Brandon Murray (All-Freshman).

Chambers spent three years at the University of Nevada under then-head coach Eric Musselman as Director of Basketball Operations from 2016-19. He helped the Wolf Pack win three-straight Mountain West regular-season titles, one Mountain West Tournament Title, and played in three-straight NCAA Tournaments, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2018.

The Pack's 29 wins in 2018-19 tied for the school record for the most in school history and also combined for 58 wins from 2017-2019 which is the best two-year win total in school history. Chambers coached former NC State transfers Caleb Martin and Cody Martin, and both made the NBA.

For two seasons, 2013-15, he worked as an assistant coach at Marymount University in Arlington, Va. In his first season the Saints improved nine wins — from seven to 16. The squad finished the year 16-12 overall and 7-9 in the Capital Athletic Conference. In year two the team went 19-7 (13-5 CAC) to set the school's record for wins in a season.

Chambers spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Misericordia University in Dallas, Pa. The team captured the Middle Atlantic Conference Championship with a 21-7 record, the best season in school history, and earned a trip to the school's first ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

Chambers attended Virginia Commonwealth University and was a manager working with the men's basketball team.

Chambers has garnered several accolades from his peers in the coaching profession and other basketball influencers. He was named to the 2020 Under Armour 30-Under-30 Team, representing 30 of the most outstanding men's college basketball coaches under the age of 30. Additionally, he was named one of 50 Impactful Low Major Assistants by Silver Waves Media in 2020. Chambers also coached travel ball with Nike Team Takeover (2013-16) and East Coast Fusion (2012-13), helping over 30 student-athletes obtain NCAA Division I scholarships.

Chambers graduated from VCU in 2011 with a bachelor's degree in business administration and earned his Masters degree from Misericordia University in 2013.