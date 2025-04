Rolesville (N.C.) High sophomore safety Marquis Bryant came close to meeting most of his goals.

Bryant established himself as one of the top class of 2027 prospects in the country, helped Rolesville go 14-2 and reach the NCHSAA 4A state title game. The Rams came up short in a 35-23 loss against Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley, who also won the regular season meeting.