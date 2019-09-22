Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Sept. 22.

• Matt Carter, TheWolfpacker.com — Column: Season-defining four-game stretch approaching

Ready or not, NC State football is about to start ACC play.

A 3-1 record at this point was foreseen by many before the season started. Hopes were risen by West Virginia’s slow start for perhaps a 4-0 beginning, but that was quickly dashed when the Mountaineers pulled away for a 44-27 home win over the Wolfpack in Morgantown last Saturday.

Elsewhere, NC State held serve to varying degrees of success. That included a 34-23 win over Ball State Saturday that can aptly be called an ugly victory. Through four non-conference games this NC State team seems no closer to its identity, especially on offense, than it was in the opener.

That’s the dilemma facing head coach Dave Doeren and his staff. How can they piece together what they have seen and turn it into a winning squad in ACC play?

• Joe Giglio, Raleigh News and Observer — After a ‘Power 5’ test, NC State comes down with the blahs

A good number of N.C. State fans left Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday night after the first half of the Wolfpack’s win over Ball State.

For the most part, the team followed suit.

N.C. State’s first night game of the season, and first September kickoff not in a blast furnace in seemingly forever, just kind of fizzled after the Wolfpack took control with a 20-7 lead at the half.

It goes down as a 34-23 win and all wins are “good” wins or at least better than the alternative. Come November, the Wolfpack (3-1) might need it to square its bowl math.

Mostly, though, Saturday’s win to close out nonconference play was marked by indifference. After a “Power 5” challenge (and loss) last week at West Virginia, the idea of Ball State (not Mike Neu’s actual team, which was perfectly functional, but the idea) was just kind of “blah.”

• David Kehrli, Burlington Times-News — NC State Holds On To Top Ball State

The road never seemed treacherous, but there were bumps along the not-so-scenic taken by the North Carolina State football team.

Still, N.C. State ended a clear Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium by arriving to a 34-23 victory against non-conference challenger Ball State.

“It wasn’t pretty, but it was a good win,” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. “Some really good things with our punt return unit, which I thought sparked our football team in the second half.”

Special teams play provided the cushion the Wolfpack (3-1) ended up needing when N.C. State’s offense put up just 104 total yards and five first downs in the second half.

“I’m really, really proud of the way the guys hung in there,” Doeren said. “Ball State fought back and did some things, and we found the way to finish the game and win.”















