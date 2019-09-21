Ready or not, NC State football is about to start ACC play.

A 3-1 record at this point was foreseen by many before the season started. Hopes were risen by West Virginia’s slow start for perhaps a 4-0 beginning, but that was quickly dashed when the Mountaineers pulled away for a 44-27 home win over the Wolfpack in Morgantown last Saturday.

Elsewhere, NC State held serve to varying degrees of success. That included a 34-23 win over Ball State Saturday that can aptly be called an ugly victory. Through four non-conference games this NC State team seems no closer to its identity, especially on offense, than it was in the opener.

That’s the dilemma facing head coach Dave Doeren and his staff. How can they piece together what they have seen and turn it into a winning squad in ACC play?