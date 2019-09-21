Quick hits and notes from NC State’s 34-23 win over Ball State in front of 57,702 fans at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh Saturday evening.

For the second straight game, it was a night-and-day difference between the first half and second half for the Wolfpack offense.

When NC State trotted out for the coin toss, which was delivered by rape survivor Brenda Tracy on #SetTheExpectation Game, three of the four captains for the Pack were unavailable.

Senior cornerback Nick McCloud missed his third straight contest, and fifth-year senior defensive end James Smith-Williams sat out at a second consecutive game. Redshirt junior tight end Dylan Autenrieth was also injured and did not play for the first time this year.

NC State gained one player back when redshirt freshman defensive end Joseph Boletepeli, who missed the WVU loss, returned and played as a reserve.

It also potentially lost another when freshman running back Zonovan Knight hurt his hamstring after four carries.