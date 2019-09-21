Quick hits from NC State's 34-23 win over Ball State
Quick hits and notes from NC State’s 34-23 win over Ball State in front of 57,702 fans at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh Saturday evening.
Second Half Offense Falters (Again)
For the second straight game, it was a night-and-day difference between the first half and second half for the Wolfpack offense.
|Stat
|First Half
|Second Half
|
Points
|
20
|
7*
|
First Downs
|
18
|
5
|
Rushes-Yards-Avg. Per Carry
|
22-116-5.3
|
19-88-4.6
|
Pass Comp.-Att-Yds
|
17-25-169
|
2-9-16
|
Total Yards
|
285
|
104
|
Yards Per Play
|
6.1
|
3.7
Injury Updates
When NC State trotted out for the coin toss, which was delivered by rape survivor Brenda Tracy on #SetTheExpectation Game, three of the four captains for the Pack were unavailable.
Senior cornerback Nick McCloud missed his third straight contest, and fifth-year senior defensive end James Smith-Williams sat out at a second consecutive game. Redshirt junior tight end Dylan Autenrieth was also injured and did not play for the first time this year.
NC State gained one player back when redshirt freshman defensive end Joseph Boletepeli, who missed the WVU loss, returned and played as a reserve.
It also potentially lost another when freshman running back Zonovan Knight hurt his hamstring after four carries.
Special Teams Deliver
Redshirt sophomore receiver Thayer Thomas’ 76-yard punt return for a touchdown was the first such score for the Pack since Nyheim Hines did it against Pitt in 2017.
Redshirt sophomore receiver Max Fisher’s blocked punt was the first for NC State since Tyrone Riley had one at Boston College in 2017.
Spotted At The Game
Former NC State football player Dewayne Washington and former basketball player Tommy Burleson watched the game. The women’s basketball team was also introduced between quarters.
For a few of the recruits seen, click here.
True Freshman Vs. Redshirt Freshman Watch
We’ll keep a rundown in quick hits of how many games the Wolfpack true freshmen have played. They can play up to four games before burning their redshirt. An asterisk means they participated against Ball State.
• Offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu — 4 games*
• Running back Jordan Houston — 4 games*
• Running back Zonovan Knight — 4 games*
• Receiver Keyon Lesane — 4 games*
• Long snapper Joe Shimko — 4 games*
• Linebacker Drake Thomas — 4 games*
• Safety Cecil Powell — 4 games*
• Safety Jakeen Harris — 3 games*
• Defensive end Savion Jackson — 3 games*
• Offensive lineman Dylan McMahon — 3 games*
• Safety Khalid Martin — 2 games*
• Linebacker Jaylon Scott — 2 games
• Nickel Jalen Frazier — 1 game
What The Win Means
NC State is 3-1 and has won 16 straight non-conference games at Carter-Finley Stadium. Head coach Dave Doeren is 18-1 in home contests versus non-ACC opponents.
The Pack is 2-0 against MAC teams under Doeren, and if you count his two seasons at Northern Illinois, the coach is 19-1 against that conference.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook