Column: Young Wolfpack shows potential but has work to do
NC State football is 2-0 after wins over East Carolina and Western Carolina by a combined score of 75-6. That alone is a reason for optimism going forward.
Yet after two games perhaps it’s more accurate to feel that the Wolfpack could yet have been so much better in those wins, which is probably the byproduct of taking the football field with a young team that only has nine healthy scholarship seniors this year (one of whom — corner Nick McCloud — missed the Western Carolina contest with an injury).
