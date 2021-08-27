The Wolfpacker post-camp projected depth chart: Defense

With fall camp concluded, here is a look at The Wolfpacker's projected depth chart for the defensive side of the football. Related link: Offense projected depth chart NC State is expected to release its depth chart Monday.

Defensive Line — Starters: R-Sr. Daniel Joseph, R-Fr. C.J. Clark and R-Jr. Corey Durden; Reserves: R-Jr. Ibrahim Kante, Fr. Davin Vann, and So. Savion Jackson

Joseph's decision to return for another senior season is a huge boost for the Wolfpack's defense. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

There were no changes to two-thirds of the starting defensive line Joseph proved to be a valuable addition to the defense, making a team-best 6.5 sacks and third on the squad with 10 tackles for losses. Furthermore, Joseph decided to return for a repeat of his fifth-year senior season in a boost to the Wolfpack defense. At nose tackle, it figures that Clark, a promising redshirt freshman that had 24 tackles and three quarterback hurries while starting twice in 2020, would seem to be the favorite to replace McNeill. That was further confirmed in the spring. The other end is the bigger competition. Originally we went with Jackson, who had a strong spring practice and capped it with two tackles for loss in the scrimmage, gets our nod for now. Jackson had 20 tackles in 2020, including two for loss and a sack, and was playing his best football late in the season. He also made four starts. Durden though has the potential to be an instant impact, and the coaches have raved about his preseason performance, so he gets the nod in our final projection. The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder may seem unusual to have on the outside, but Durden is an impressive pass rusher. He had 6.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2019 while starting 12 games for the Seminoles. In the three-man front, Durden may be well suited for the right end spot in a similar way that allowed Larrell Murchison to excel in 2019 before he was drafted by the Tennessee Titans. We also made a change on the second line, inserting Kante where redshirt freshman Terrell Dawkins had previously been on the two-deep. Dawkins had a very promising rookie campaign, where he had nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks and made six starts. However, he missed the spring, and he was not cleared by the time fall camp started. Kante made 13 tackles, including two for loss, and made five starts in 2020. A wildcard for the two-deep could be freshman Travali Price, one of several newcomers who made big impressions as early enrollees in the spring. Backing up Clark at nose tackle, we went with Vann and also considered redshirt freshman Joshua Harris, the latter making an impressive effort in the offseason to trim down and improve his conditioning. The pair were four-stars coming out of high school. Harris was a goal line defense specialist a season ago. Vann got a little experience in four games during the fall. Like Durden, Vann also has the potential to add depth on the end positions, too.

Linebackers — Starters: , So. Drake Thomas, R-Jr. Isaiah Moore and R-So. Payton Wilson; Reserves: R-Jr. Vi Jones; So. Jaylon Scott and Fr. Devon Betty

Wilson made the decision to return to NC State rather than turn pro. (ACC Football)

Seeing how the three starters listed above started every game they were healthy enough to play in 2020, it's hard-pressed not to use them as the starting three again. Wilson will be an ACC Defensive Player of the Year candidate after his first-team All-ACC campaign in 2020, during which he made a league-high 108 tackles, including a team-best 11.5 for loss that counted 3.5 sacks. He also had two interceptions. Wilson was first-team preseason All-ACC and has been named to the watch lists for the Bednarik Award, the Butkus Trophy and the Bronko Noagurski Trophy. Moore is the heart and soul of the defense, and perhaps the team. He had 94 tackles while playing all 12 contests, including 11 for loss and three sacks. Moore had a crucial safety in the 15-14 win over Liberty, handing the Flames its only loss on the season. Thomas had 58 tackles, including 9.5 for loss and three sacks, in 10 games. The presence of Jones is a major asset on the defense. The former USC transfer started four times and finished with 35 tackles, including five for loss and three sacks, and he was a star on special teams with three blocked kicks. Scott also is a solid option. He started the bowl game in place of Thomas and finished the year with 16 tackles, including one for a loss, and a big interception in the home win over Duke. The last remaining option on the second team remains the biggest unknown. Going into preseason camp we went with promising freshman Jordan Poole, but we have now switched that to Betty. He played in 11 games last season, mainly on special teams where he made a pair of tackles. Redshirt sophomore walk-on Seth Williams has impressed and is now on scholarship. He had a standout performance in the spring game. So did two well-regarded early enrollees in Poole and Caden Fordham. The latter is another name we seriously considered.

Cornerbacks — Starters: R-Jr. Derrek Pitts Jr. and R-Fr. Shyheim Battle; Reserves: Jr. Teshaun Smith and Sr. Chris Ingram

White (15) had a huge interception in the home win over Liberty. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

There are a number of ways this position battle could play out. Cornerback was the most interesting position battle to watch on defense. Battle started all 12 games in 2020, so it would seem natural to give him an edge. He finished his rookie campaign with 36 tackles and led the Pack with 10 pass breakups while also intercepting a pass. Pitts also seemed to have an edge at the opposite corner. Pitts was a former four-star who had a solid season at West Virginia in 2018 before transferring to Marshall and breaking through with a nice campaign in 2020 — making 42 tackles and three pass breakups. He played primarily safety for the Thundering Herd, but the versatile DB also has prior experience at corner. The healthy and apparently strong return of Ingram though gave us pause in penciling those two in as starters. Prior to injuring his knee in the middle of the 2019 season, Ingram was a well-performing starter at corner, but there were questions over strong and quickly he can rebound from being out for almost two years. Those questions have apparently been answered in a positive fashion, as Ingram earned good reviews in fall camp. Smith was the opening game starter at corner in 2020 before a shoulder injury shut him down for the year. He was able to participate in limited fashion in the spring and was fully cleared at the start of camp. His experience gave him a slight edge for us over freshman Aydan White. White came on strong in the final few weeks of the season and started the regular season finale against Georgia Tech. The true freshman had one of the most important plays of the year when he nabbed a fourth quarter interception against Liberty. Sophomore Cecil Powell started five games a year ago and led all corners with 47 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and broke up four passes, in 2020. He is perhaps the most athletically gifted corner at 6-0, 214 pounds, and, now has a full year under his belt at the position. However, questions over his availability after he was not cleared for the start of camp left us not to include him.

Safeties — Starters: Jr. Tanner Ingle and So. Jakeen Harris; Reserves — R-Fr. Khalid Martin and R-Sr. Cyrus Fagan

Ingle's ability to stay on the field in 2021 will be a priority. (ACC media)

Ingle and Harris started every game they played a year ago, with Harris suiting up in all 12 contests, but the competition at the position will still be intense, especially at Harris' strong safety spot. Harris was solid in his first year as a starter, making 76 tackles, seven pass breakups and an interception, but the hope is that a few of those PBUs will become picks after Harris dropped a few in 2020. The addition of Fagan has added competition. The former four-star recruit was a part-time starter for Florida State in 2019 when he had 41 tackles, an interception and two pass breakups. He was ACC Defensive Back of the Week when FSU defeated NC State in Tallahassee that year. Ingle, when on the field, was one of NC State's top defensive players. The issue was he missed four games with a hamstring injury and another due to being ejected three times during the season for targeting. He still had 33 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and a pair of pass breakups. We previously had sophomore Rakeim Ashford as the backup safety alongside Fagan, but we have switched that to Martin in our final mock depth chart. Martin appears to have made a full recovery from a scary collision and injury at Virginia Tech last season. Ashford was a junior college player a year ago who decided to go ahead and enroll in the summer in a last minute addition to the roster. Ashford quickly impressed and started week two at Virginia Tech before being lost for the year after having shoulder surgery.

Nickels — Starter: Jr. Tyler Baker-Williams; Reserve: Fr. Joshua Pierre-Louis

Baker-Williams started all 10 games he played in 2020. (ACC Media)