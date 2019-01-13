The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sunday, Jan. 13
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Jan. 11.
What they're saying
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State overcomes adversity to top Pitt
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 86-80 win over Pittsburgh
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: No. 15 NC State 86, Pittsburgh 80
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football hires Tony Gibson to complete its staff
• Raleigh News & Observer — Lockett ready and willing when Wolfpack needed him against Pitt
• Raleigh News & Observer — In Tuesday’s aftermath, Wolfpack bounces back while Tar Heels bottom out
• Raleigh News & Observer — Pack fights past Pitt 86-80 after losing Johnson to injury
• Burlington Times-News — Lockett lifts Wolfpack against Pittsburgh
• Greensboro News & Record — Eric Lockett goes from zero (minutes) to hero for Wolfpack
• Pittsburgh Post-Gazette — Pitt falls to NC State 86-80
• GoPack.com — Five straight bonus point wins lead @packwrestle over Brown, 29-10
• GoPack.com — No. 25 NC State gymnastics posts 194.925 against No. 15 Ohio State in home opener
• GoPack.com — No. 8 Wolfpack takes unbeaten record to Virginia
• Technician — Short-handed Wolfpack earns tough win over Panthers
Tweets of the day
A big thank you #WPN ... part of the journey of being the team we believe we can be is winning through adversity and overcoming the challenge of the unexpected. You played a huge part helping us today, the environment at PNC was tremendous. Thank you and Go Pack!— Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) January 12, 2019
Highlights of win #1️⃣4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/7V25LennVX— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) January 12, 2019
.@TorinDorn2 led the Pack with a career-high 5 assists today. First time in his NC State career, TD has led the Pack in assists.— Craig Hammel (@Hammel_Craig) January 12, 2019
He also added 12 points & 10 rebounds for his 13th career double-double.
Twice this season Eric Lockett has gotten a DNP-CD.— Craig Hammel (@Hammel_Craig) January 12, 2019
After the first one, he had 15 points, 3-3 3p pts and 8 rebounds.
Today, 17 points and 7 rebounds.
That's how a veteran responds to not getting any playing time. Works harder and produces
And just like that @PNCArena is transformed to host No. 9 @PackWrestle vs. Brown. Great to bring the sport to this venue. #GoPack #PackMentality pic.twitter.com/tvDSoR3hkr— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) January 12, 2019
Four-star class of 2020 offensive tackle Mitchell Mayes from Raleigh Sanderson.
📍— Mitchell Mayes (@_7msm_2) January 12, 2019
Three-star class of 2020 linebacker Mohamed Kaba from Clinton (N.C.) High.
Had a great time at N.C. State #Wolfpack pic.twitter.com/PVu3HGn1R1— Mohamed Kaba (@mo_kaba3) January 12, 2019
Class of 2019 wing Dereon Seabron from Norfolk (Va.) Massanutten Military Academy
Remember when nobody never believed in me , when they see me now they can’t believe it’s me 💯🦍#Top5 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/0jnrjdD9c1— Dereon Seabron (@DSeabron_5) January 12, 2019
Video of the day
