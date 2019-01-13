Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sunday, Jan. 13

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Jan. 11.


What they're saying

"I think we are building something really special here where guys are learning how to fight and compete every day."
— Kevin Keatts following NC State's win over Pitt

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State overcomes adversity to top Pitt

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 86-80 win over Pittsburgh

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: No. 15 NC State 86, Pittsburgh 80

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football hires Tony Gibson to complete its staff

• Raleigh News & Observer — Lockett ready and willing when Wolfpack needed him against Pitt

• Raleigh News & Observer — In Tuesday’s aftermath, Wolfpack bounces back while Tar Heels bottom out

• Raleigh News & Observer — Pack fights past Pitt 86-80 after losing Johnson to injury

• Burlington Times-News — Lockett lifts Wolfpack against Pittsburgh

• Greensboro News & Record — Eric Lockett goes from zero (minutes) to hero for Wolfpack

• Pittsburgh Post-Gazette — Pitt falls to NC State 86-80

• GoPack.com — Five straight bonus point wins lead @packwrestle over Brown, 29-10

• GoPack.com — No. 25 NC State gymnastics posts 194.925 against No. 15 Ohio State in home opener

• GoPack.com — No. 8 Wolfpack takes unbeaten record to Virginia

• Technician — Short-handed Wolfpack earns tough win over Panthers

• WRAL —Holliday: Shorthanded NC State rallies past Pitt

Tweets of the day

Four-star class of 2020 offensive tackle Mitchell Mayes from Raleigh Sanderson.

Three-star class of 2020 linebacker Mohamed Kaba from Clinton (N.C.) High.

Class of 2019 wing Dereon Seabron from Norfolk (Va.) Massanutten Military Academy

Video of the day

——

