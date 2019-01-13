Sunday morning, NC State confirmed that Tony Gibson, a long-time coaching veteran who has spent the past five seasons as West Virginia’s defensive coordinator, will become NC State’s new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

"I'm excited that Tony Gibson will now be a part of our program," head coach Dave Doeren said in a prepared statement. "He brings a wealth of experience as a defensive backs coach, a defensive coordinator and as a strong recruiter and mentor. He's known for getting his players to play hard and has a great reputation not only with his former players but with the high schools where he's recruited."

NC State was seeking a replacement for Ted Roof, who was the Pack’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach last season but took a job at Appalachian State as its defensive coordinator earlier this month.

Gibson has coached linebackers the past five years for WVU, but he has extensive experience coaching safeties, too.

"I would like to thank Coach Dave Doeren and the administration at North Carolina State University for giving me the opportunity to join this great coaching staff," added Gibson. "I have admired the accomplishments that Coach Doeren and his staff have achieved in the ACC as well as the rich tradition of NC State for years and I am truly excited to be a part of the mission of bringing a championship to Raleigh. 1Pack1Goal!"

The 23-year veteran has spent most of his tenure in his home state of West Virginia. His first major break came in 2001 when he was hired by Rich Rodriguez as the defensive backs coach at West Virginia.

In 2008, he went with Rodriguez for a three-year stint at Michigan as its assistant head coach, defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator. After coaching a year at Pittsburgh in 2011 as its secondary coach and pass game coordinator, he rejoined Rodriguez’s staff, this time in Arizona as an assistant head coach/safeties coach/defensive special teams coordinator.

One year later though he was back in West Virginia as its safeties coach before being promoted in 2014 to defensive coordinator and moving to coach linebackers. The Mountaineers ranked 18th in the country this year in interceptions with an average of 1.25 interceptions per game (12 in 15 contests).

In 2016, he was named the Big 12 Defensive Coordinator of the Year by Athlon Sports after leading the league in scoring defense, total defense and opponent first downs. His defenses at WVU was especially good on third downs, ranking in the top 25 three out of the past five seasons.

On the recruiting trail, Gibson was known for his strong ties in the Pittsburgh region for WVU and Pitt. In his one year for the Panthers, he was credited as the lead recruiter for four-star running back Rushel Shell, who was rated the No. 55 player nationally in the 2012 class. While at Michigan, he was the lead recruiter for eventual record-setting quarterback Denard Robinson.

Street and Smith named Gibson one of the nation's "hottest recruiters" in 2018.

Gibson joins Kurt Roper (quarterbacks) and John Garrison (offensive line) as new assistant coaches.

