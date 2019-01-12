NC State knew Pittsburgh was an improved squad from the winless ACC version from last year.

The task of defeating the Panthers became much more tenuous Saturday when starting redshirt junior center Wyatt Walker was ejected two minutes into the game, and then junior point guard Markell Johnson took a spill with 9:45 left in the first half, and didn’t return.

“I don’t have a update on Markell yet and I have not seen the play on Wyatt Walker yet,” NCSU head coach Kevin Keatts said.

Johnson was carried to the NCSU locker room and eventually returned to the team bench during the second half. The absence of Johnson and Walker created a chain reaction, starting with the fact the Wolfpack only had eight healthy scholarship players. The rotation was then shortened to seven when sophomore point guard Blake Harris didn’t play in the second half.

NC State was truly tested and was down by five points with 9:53 left in game, but handled the adversity and Pitt’s zone defense with poise to win 86-80 in front of 17,695 fans at PNC Arena. NCSU returns to action at Wake Forest at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“We found a way to win a game when things weren’t going our way,” Keatts said. “I think we are building something really special here where guys are learning how to fight and compete every day.”

The Wolfpack (14-2 overall, 2-1 ACC) bench responded well to playing heavier minutes, and outscored the Panthers (11-5, 1-2 ACC) 54-9 in points off the bench.

NCSU dominated the free-throw line in the second half, going 15 of 18, to finish going 19 of 25. The Panthers remained in the game in the first half thanks to going 18 of 21 en route to finishing 24 of 28 for 85.7 percent.

“I told our guys that Pitt was a good team and they remind me of us last year,” Keatts said. “They are very scrappy and they get after it and did a good job.”

NCSU fifth-year senior wing Torin Dorn added 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and he knew he was facing a different Pitt team under coach Jeff Capel.

"That is the best Pitt team I've played against and that is a testament to Coach Capel and his staff," Dorn said.

