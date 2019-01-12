Just 47 seconds later that play was overtaken when sophomore guard Braxton Beverly executed a behind-the-back pass to Dorn on the fast break for a layup.

When Wolfpack fifth-year senior wing Torin Dorn made a nifty reverse layup under the basket to put NC State up 11-7 with 16:20 left in the first half, that seemed like a lock for play of the game.

It was Lockett who made the two biggest shots of the game. His three near the corner cut Pitt’s lead to 61-60 with 6:07 to go, and seconds later he nailed another three from near the same spot he had just made one to put the Pack up 63-61. Pitt would tie once more, but never again the Panthers lead.

On Tuesday, fifth-year senior wing Eric Lockett had a rare “DNP-Coach’s decision.” It was only the second time all season that has happened for him, and the only two times that has happened to any player this year. Like the last time head coach Kevin Keatts did not play him, Lockett responded in huge fashion (more on that later).

Quick hits and notes from NC State’s 86-80 win over Pittsburgh in front of 17,695 fans at PNC Arena Saturday afternoon.

Player of the game



Keatts waxed poetically after the game about Lockett, who rather than pout about not playing versus UNC was quickly back in the gym at the Dail Center, NC State’s practice arena, shooting.

Lockett made 6 of 9 shots from the field, including 3 of 4 three-pointers, for 17 points to go with seven rebounds in 22 minutes. He scored seven straight points to put NC State up for good at 65-63 with 5:00 left.

The three three-pointers matched Lockett’s career-high, and the 17 points were a new personal-best in a Wolfpack uniform, topping the 15 he had against USC Upstate, which ironically came after his other DNP. The six made baskets were also a season-high for Lockett.

The other player of the game

Lockett was the feel good story from Saturday, but redshirt sophomore center DJ Funderburk is the emerging story thus far in ACC play for NC State. With redshirt junior Wyatt Walker ejected for tripping Pitt freshman guard Xavier Johnson just two minutes into the game, Funderburk had to play 34 minutes, 12 more than he had at any point in his career post-junior college.

He finished with a career-high 18 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and 8 of 10 at the line. He also set a new personal bests with nine rebounds and four blocked shots.

In three ACC games, Funderburk is averaging 13.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. That’s not far off from the averages last season posted by All-ACC center Omer Yurtseven in ACC play: 14.9 points, 6.8 boards and 2.0 blocks.

A Dr. Jekkly and Mr. Hyde game

To start the second half, NC State made just 3 of its first 23 shots from the field. It closed by making 10 of 12. It was that type of afternoon.

In the first half, Pitt shot 18 of 21 at the free throw line compared to 4 of 7 for NC State. The Pack was whistled for 13 fouls versus 7 for the Panthers, and Pitt was in the bonus eight minutes into the contest.

In the second half, State was 15 of 18 at the line compared to Pitt going 6 of 7, and the Panthers fouled 14 times versus just six for the Pack. NC State was in the bonus less than six minutes into the second.

Pitt outrebounded NC State 20-19 overall before halftime, and State had a slight 6-5 edge on the offensive glass. In the second, the Pack crushed Pitt 25 to 14 on the boards and 15 to 4 on the offensive glass.

After both teams had nine second chance points in the first half, NC State had a 15 to 3 advantage in the final 20 minutes.

Finding a way to win

NC State led 23-14 nine minutes into the game, but then already down Walker it was dealt an injury from junior guard Markell Johnson, who took a hard foul and did not return to the contest. Foul trouble also accumulated. Four different Wolfpack players had at least two fouls (not counting Walker, who also had two fouls when ejected).

Without Walker and Johnson, plus the foul trouble and other bruises, including stoppages in action to tend to both Beverly and Lockett, the tone of the game changed from expecting NC State to win perhaps comfortably to wondering if the Pack could somehow pull it out.

In the first half, NC State received a big lift from redshirt sophomore guard Devon Daniels, who was coming off one of his worst games of the season against UNC when he did not make a shot and finished with one point while battling foul trouble.

Daniels scored 15 points in the first half on 7-of-8 shooting from the field, including making his one three-pointer, and finished with a game-high 19 points.

Also noteworthy was Dorn’s second straight double-double. He finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and he added a team-high five assists. Dorn has three double-doubles this year and 13 in his career.

Dorn though is struggling with his shot a little. In three ACC games, Dorn is 12 of 34 from the field, including going 4 of 13 Saturday.

Spotted at the game

The first responders community was honored during a media timeout in the game, and NC State also allowed children dressed up as their favorite superheroes to take a lap around the court at halftime.

Popular former NC State walk-on Staats Battle was also at the game.

Two juniors in football recruiting were in Raleigh: three-star linebacker Mohamed Kaba from Clinton (N.C.) High and four-star offensive tackle Mitchell Mayes from Raleigh Sanderson.

NC State linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable was seen walking into the arena before the game started.

Scoring between official timeouts

This year we have kept track of the scoring between each official timeout to help give an idea of the game flow:

First half

20:00-15:33: NC State 15, Pitt 8

15:22-11:52: NC State 6, Pitt 4

11:52-7:01: Pitt 14, NC State 11

7:01-3:49: NC State 7, Pitt 7

3:49-Halftime: Pitt 7, NC State 2

Second half

20:00-15:44: Pitt 10, NC State 6

15:44-11:15: NC State 4, Pitt 2

11:15-7:43: Pitt 6, NC State 4

7:43-4:19: NC State 13, Pitt 5

4:19-Final: NC State 18, Pitt 17

Plus/minus

Here is the plus/minus for each player (the difference between points scored while they were on the floor) on NCSU.

• Beverly +11 (37 minutes played)

• Funderburk +11 (34)

• Redshirt junior wing C.J. Bryce +9 (22)

• Dorn +6 (34)

• Johnson +4 (9)

• Lockett +3 (22)

• Walker +2 (2)

• Freshman forward Jericole Hellems -5 (11)

• Sophomore guard Blake Harris -5 (6)

• Daniels -6 (23)

Game scores

The following are game scores using Hollinger’s measure of productively. The scale is 0-40 with 10 considered average.

• Funderburk: 25

• Lockett: 22

• Daniels: 17

• Dorn: 15

• Beverly: 9

• Bryce: 9

• Johnson: 3

• Walker: 1

• Harris: -2

• Hellems: -4

What the win means

The Pack is 14-2 overall on the season and 2-1 in the ACC. Pitt falls to 11-5 and 1-2. NC State is 16-2 in the series against the Panthers, including 7-1 since Pitt joined the ACC. The Wolfpack is 9-1 in games played in Raleigh, including 3-1 in PNC Arena.

The game was broadcast on Raycom. This the first of five straight games televised by Raycom. During the season, we’ll keep track of how NC State does on the various networks.

- ACC Network Extra: 6-0

- RSN: 3-0

- ESPNU: 2-0

- Raycom: 1-0

- ESPN2: 2-1

- ESPN: 0-1

We will also track NC State’s records by month:

- November: 6-1

- December: 6-0

- January: 2-1

- February: 0-0

- March: 0-0

Other stats of note

• NC State won the battle in the paint, outscoring Pitt, 40-34.

• The Wolfpack won the turnover margin 17-13, but both teams had 16 points off turnovers.

• The Wolfpack had an 18-14 win in fast-break points.

• Defensively, NC State had six blocks and nine steals. Pitt had eight steals and four rejections.

• NC State’s overall rebounding advantage was 44-34, including 21-9 on the offensive glass.

• The Pack bench outscored the Pitt’s reserves 54-9. Over the past two games the NCSU reserves have a 97-18 advantage on their counterparts.

• NC State led for 26:50, Pitt for 12:18 and the game was tied for 0:52. The largest lead for State was nine and for the Panthers it was five.

——

