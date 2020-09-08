The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 8
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Sept. 8.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Three breakout candidates for NC State football in 2020
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 12
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 15
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football recruiting: Who’s next
• The Wolfpacker — Red Light Tracker: Meet NC State Football’s Class of 2021
• The Wolfpacker — Tracking Pack Pros on NFL cuts-day
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State depth chart breakdown – offensive line: “Ickey” could be a future star
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State football preview: Pack seeks rebound after slide in 2019
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
TREA STEAS HOT— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 7, 2020
• He leads @MLB with a .366 AVG
• He drove in Victor Robles on an RBI 1B
• He scored on Kurt Suzuki's RBI 2B
TOP 4 // #Nats 3, Rays 0 pic.twitter.com/5oKtfH9pD5
Nc state offered today! @PackFootball @ChadSimmons_ @Jacob_Chesser @Marc_Schneider pic.twitter.com/DoarFHUXL9— Kojo Antwi (@Kojo_Antwi2) September 7, 2020
'Bout time 2020 gave us something to get hype about: PACK FOOTBALL!!— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 7, 2020
Meet the squad, coaching staff, our #PackPros & learn more about the program with the @CocaCola 2020 yearbook! https://t.co/Uh1nQ3JfVH#HTT pic.twitter.com/sKGL0nbVtx
It also appears, as of 4 p.m. on Monday, the ACC teams with scheduled games in Week 1 are in excellent shape with their rosters re: coronavirus. Teams will test again Weds/Fri at minimum so not out of the woods yet.— Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) September 7, 2020
ACC Preseason Power Rankings:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 7, 2020
1. Virginia
2. Duke
3. Florida State
4. North Carolina
5. Miami
6. Louisville
7. Syracuse
8. Georgia Tech
9. Clemson
10. NC State
11. Notre Dame
12. Pitt
13. Boston College
14. Virginia Tech
15. Wake Forest
Nothing better than being a part of the PACK ❤️— NC State W. Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) September 7, 2020
Take an inside look at our program!https://t.co/Lc2bWCOKRi
Video Of The Day
