Saturday is the day that NFL teams cut their rosters down to 53 players, meaning it'll be a great day for some former NC State Wolfpack football players and a difficult one for others. A full list of players who were trying to make NFL teams can be found here. Here are updates throughout the afternoon of who has made it and who did not:

Juston Burris confirmed for Panthers roster (2:06 p.m.)

The Carolina Panthers have released its full 53-man roster, and offseason free agent defensive back acquisition Juston Burris, as expected, made the cut. Burris is contending for a starting job. He played in 14 games with nine starts for the Cleveland Browns last year, and compiled 32 tackles (26 solo), two tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions, five passes broken up, one forced fumble and two quarterback hurries.

Good news for Ryan Finley (1:52 p.m.)

It appears that Finley will get a second season with the Cincinnati Bengals. In three games last season, all starts during this rookie year, he completed 41 of 87 passes (47.1 percent) for 474 yards with two scores and two picks a passer rating of 62.1

The #Bengals informed QB Jake Dolegala they're waiving him, source said.



Cincinnati already let Brandon Allen go, leaving just two QBs on the roster for the moment: No. 1 pick Joe Burrow and Ryan Finley. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 5, 2020

Potential good news for a pair of Pack players on the bubble? (1:42 p.m.)

Reports suggest that former NC State All-ACC receiver Jakobi Meyers, who had 26 receptions for 359 yards in 15 regular-season games (one start) last year as an undrafted free agent success story for the New England Patriots, appears likely to make the roster. There had been questions in training camp about whether or not Meyers would make the team.

Pretty strong indication Jakobi Meyers made the team, after a quiet first half of camp. https://t.co/S1xlOj6tU9 — Aidan 😷 (@AidanCurran_) September 5, 2020

Also, Washington seventh-round draft pick James Smith-Williams is hoping to make the 53-man roster on his rookie season, and one of his competition for a spot was defensive end Jordan Brailford, who was confirmed this afternoon as being released.

Larrell Murchison receives good news (1:41 p.m.)

NC State's top defensive performer in 2019 has made the Tennessee Titans' roster. He was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Rookie fifth-round pick DE Larrell Murchison has made the #Titans 53-man roster, sources said.



He's going to play some snaps on this DL. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) September 5, 2020

Two former Pack players cut (1:40 p.m.)

The big news thus far among former NC State players is that former quarterback Mike Glennon did not make the Jacksonville Jaguars roster in an attempt to win a backup job. Glennon signed with the Jaguars in the offseason after spending last fall with the Raiders.

The #Jaguars are cutting both backup QBs Mike Glennon and Josh Dobbs, source said. A surprise. So it’s starter Gardner Minshew and backup Jake Luton from Oregon State… for now. One could return after the 53-man roster shakes out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2020