NC State will look to return to its winning ways in 2020 following a disappointing 4-8 campaign last season in a year filled with injuries and high turnover at several positions.

Prior to last year, head coach Dave Doeren had led the Wolfpack to five consecutive winning seasons including back-to-back nine-win campaigns in 2017 and 2018.

Now with a roster filled with young talent, experienced starters returning from injury and a new-look coaching staff, several questions face the Pack entering a college football season that will be unlike any other.

In order for NC State to improve its four-win total from last fall, the Wolfpack will likely need a handful of breakout seasons from players on both sides of the ball.

Here are our top three candidates on the 2020 roster to have breakout seasons this year: