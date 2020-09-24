TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 24

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 24
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Sept. 24.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State vs. Virginia Tech football preview
• The Wolfpacker — Charley Wiles keeps the focus on players as Virginia Tech game approaches
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: D-Line coach Charley Wiles previews his former team, Virginia Tech
• The Wolfpacker — Rakeim Ashford makes successful jump from junior college to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Drake Thomas and Rakeim Ashford presser for Va. Tech
• The Wolfpacker — Beyond the NC State-Wake Forest box score
• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com premium chat at noon
• The Wolfpacker — Top five plays from NC State’s win over Wake Forest
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football isn’t his first stop, but here’s how Daniel Joseph landed in Raleigh
• Fayetteville Observer — Five things to know about NC State’s game at Virginia Tech on Saturday
• Winston-Salem Journal — Defense ahead of the offense early in ACC season
• Technician — Wolfpack wager: Return to the books, clash with Hokies
• Technician — Football might run into brick wall in trip to Blacksburg
• Technician — Men’s soccer heads to Duke for season opener
• Technician — NC State volleyball falls to Blue Devils to start season
• GoPack.com — Woflpack pushes Duke to five in season opener
• GoPack.com — Trenton Gill named to the 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
• GoPack.com — Erin Baath promoted to recruiting coordinator
Tweets Of The Day
#Hokies continue tracking toward their opener. https://t.co/jSApCgTsmk— David Teel (@ByDavidTeel) September 24, 2020
I asked former #Hokies assistant Charley Wiles, now at NC State, about the way things ended for him at Virginia Tech: "All good things must come to an end." Said it worked out perfectly to land with the Wolfpack.— Mike Barber (@RTD_MikeBarber) September 23, 2020
September 23, 2020
Top 3— Chase (@chase_hattley) September 23, 2020
(Edit @vinsoncarson) pic.twitter.com/ys1SWCRLqd
@coachwiles nothing but love for pack nation 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/sLTSHxzNVx— Malachi Madison (@malachi_brtw) September 24, 2020
🚨NEW MIX🚨— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) September 23, 2020
Will 17 year old Jonas Aidoo be High School Basketball's NEXT BIG THING?!
WATCH the Highlights 👇
🎥: https://t.co/6NNMmDjVQB pic.twitter.com/8WpoXodWwo
Sources: The ACC's two windows for conference games in December are currently 12/15-12/16 and 12/29-12/30.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 23, 2020
League is currently planning to play two ACC games in December. https://t.co/Xrsz6KoSFD
Exciting news on this Wednesday!— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) September 23, 2020
Happy to announce that @CoachErinBatth has been promoted to the position of Recruiting Coordinator for our program ❤️🐺
More: https://t.co/81jMYXix3q#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/x4u1yaFzBh
I am blessed to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at North Carolina State University. I’d like to thank the man above for allowing me to go out and play the game that I love. I would like to thank my family and my coaches over at @LCbaseballnews pic.twitter.com/ZBBBtpnjPs— SE7EN (@TrendonCraig3) September 23, 2020
NC State to resume some in-person classes, on-campus housing in spring semester https://t.co/j9eQFv0Da5— ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) September 24, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook