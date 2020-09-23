WATCH: D-Line coach Charley Wiles previews his former team, Virginia Tech
NC State Wolfpack football defensive line coach Charley Wiles answered questions from media members Wednesday as the team prepares for game two at Virginia Tech this weekend. Wiles was hired this Janurary after spending the last 23 seasons as the defensive line coach at Virginia Tech.
The Pack (1-0, 1-0 ACC) opened the 2020 season with a 45-42 home win over Wake Forest.
Here is the video from the availability:
Defensive line coach Charley Wiles
