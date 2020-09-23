 WATCH: Drake Thomas and Rakeim Ashford presser for Virginia Tech game week
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-23 12:50:44 -0500') }} football

WATCH: Drake Thomas and Rakeim Ashford presser for Va. Tech

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack football sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas and sophomore JuCo transfer safety Rakeim Ashford answered questions from media members Wednesday as the team prepares for game two at Virginia Tech this weekend.

The Pack (1-0, 1-0 ACC) opened the 2020 season with a 45-42 home win over Wake Forest.

Here is video from the availability:

NC State Wolfpack football Drake Thomas
Sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas led NC State in tackles (12) in the 45-42 win over Wake Forest. (USA Today images)

Sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas

Sophomore safety Rakeim Ashford

{{ article.author_name }}