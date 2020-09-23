WATCH: Drake Thomas and Rakeim Ashford presser for Va. Tech
NC State Wolfpack football sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas and sophomore JuCo transfer safety Rakeim Ashford answered questions from media members Wednesday as the team prepares for game two at Virginia Tech this weekend.
The Pack (1-0, 1-0 ACC) opened the 2020 season with a 45-42 home win over Wake Forest.
Here is video from the availability:
Sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas
Sophomore safety Rakeim Ashford
