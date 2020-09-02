TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 2

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 2
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Elite 2021 punter Caden Noonkester commits to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Numbers crunch led to NC State women’s soccer canceling fall slate
• The Wolfpacker — How NC State Wolfpack football opponents are ranked
• The Wolfpacker — Boo Corrigan discussesno fans in September and women’s soccer decision
• The Wolfpacker — Coach: NC State commits the Seabrough twins are similar in many ways
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football’s linebackers head into the season healthier and deeper than last year
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s women’s soccer program won’t compete this fall
• Burlington Times-News — ACC announces game times, TV coverage for first 2 weeks of football
• Winston-Salem Journal — My take on others: About five weeks later than usual, All-ACC picks are in
• Technician — MLB Pack Pros: Turner lights up the box scores, Rodon awaits return to field
• Technician — Commentary: It’s time to leave 1983 behind
• Technician — Former men’s basketball head coach Mark Gottfried sues NC State over buyout payments
• Technician — Tim Santoro: ‘We wanted to play.We just simply ran into a numbers crunch.’
• GoPack.com — NC State-Wake Forest game time set
Tweets Of The Day
NC State's season opener is a primetime 8 p.m. affair against Wake Forest on Sept. 19 (and no fans are allowed). ACC Network will have the broadcast.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 1, 2020
Also announced is the game time for the home game against Miami on Friday, Nov. 6. It will be a 7:30 kickoff on ESPN.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 1, 2020
Thank you to our incredible @PackFootball season ticket holders for $2 million (and counting) in donations to #PreserveThePack!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) September 1, 2020
If you haven't done so already, now is a great time to make an impact.#StrengthInThePack pic.twitter.com/yVDTjOc355
An update on COVID testing from @PackAthletics. We have administered 3,247 tests to student-athletes, coaches and staff with 65 positive results (2.00 pct positive) overall.— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) September 1, 2020
Since our last update we have administered an additional 1194 tests yielding 35 positive results.
COMMITTED‼️#1pack1goal @DanOrnerKicking@MarvinRidgeFB @StateCoachD @CoachGoebbel@coachmolinari pic.twitter.com/7UTCcZxhNO— Caden Noonkester (@BNooner21) September 1, 2020
🚨🚨LIGHT IT RED🚨🚨— Michael Molinari (@coachmolinari) September 1, 2020
an elite operation grew by one today... strength is in the Pack!#growthMINDSET#wolfpackDNA#homegrown #1Pack1Goal 🐺 pic.twitter.com/h3f9QRP9UF
Source: The Men's and Women's Basketball Oversight Committee will propose a start date of November 25th to the Division 1 Council for the 20-21 college basketball season.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 1, 2020
Just got off the phone with @CoachAWHamilton— Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) September 1, 2020
Happy to hear that he is back on the court with his team. Starting to get his energy back. Really excited about his squad. Loves the overall talent of his group(40 mins of pressure). One of my favorite players & coaches.
NC State owes Mark Gottfried about $520,000.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) September 2, 2020
The former Wolfpack basketball coach asked a federal court in Raleigh for help in getting his money .. https://t.co/hZivAeOTxu
Breaking: New York's Top Returner, Brooke Rauber of Tully will be joining an already loaded, NY-heavy team at NC State next fall. pic.twitter.com/m65aEJOBF9— MileSplit NY (@MileSplitNY) September 1, 2020
Video Of The Day
