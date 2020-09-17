TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 17

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 17
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Sept. 17.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Wake Forest
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countodnw to NC State football: 3
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack defenders glad to be planning for a game
• The Wolfpacker — One chapter ends, another begins for Louis Acceus
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State vs. Wake Forest football preview
• The Wolfpacker — How the defensive starters arrived at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — How the offensive starters arrived at NC State
• Rivals.com — NCAA extends dead period through Jan. 1
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football players knows how it’ll replace injured Louis Acceus. These players are key.
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Kevin Keatts: ‘Our versatility … will be one of the strengths of our team.’
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State vs. Wake Forest football: Jonas Pope IV’s one-minute preview
• Technician — Football against Wake Forest showcases two evenly matched teams
• Technician — NC State’s linebacker depth provides hope for season
• Technician — Pack secondary seeks to surprise this season
• Technician — NCAA announces student-athletes will have first Tuesday after Nov. 1 off every year
Tweets Of The Day
Source: The official start date of the 20-21 college basketball season will be November 25h.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 16, 2020
Decision is in.
Division 1 Council also voted that 12 hours total (8 on the court) will begin Sept. 21, source told @stadium. Practice will start Oct. 14. Games reduced by four to 27 maximum.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) September 16, 2020
excited for my brothers man !!!! @TheShakeelMoore @TheCamHayes @NickFarrar15 can’t wait to watch y’all boys turn up 💜— Josh Hall (@jay5mula) September 17, 2020
It’s happening ... #GoPack #HTT pic.twitter.com/VjJeR3rgZ4— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) September 16, 2020
A photo thread of Carter-Finley Stadium three days before the 2020 NC State football season opener. pic.twitter.com/2etFwhewuw— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) September 16, 2020
Dear #WPN .... pic.twitter.com/9I0azocmbE— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 16, 2020
THANK YOU, WOLFPACK NATION! There truly is strength in our Pack.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) September 17, 2020
Your support and generosity mean the world, and every gift, no matter the size, is going to make a difference for our programs. We appreciate your willingness to step up, fight with us and help to #PreserveThePack. pic.twitter.com/GFLAMjFBcX
For the 10th time in his career, @DangeRussWilson has earned NFC Player of the Week Honors. 👏— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 16, 2020
🐺🔴#HTT pic.twitter.com/tllxGGwdWg— Rasheed Lyles (@sheedlyles) September 16, 2020
New spring season dates for non-FB fall sports:— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 16, 2020
- Cross Country: Jan 30-March 6
- Field hockey: Feb 12-April 23 (postseason cut from 16 to 12)
- MSoccer: Feb 3-April 24 (cut from 48 to 36)
- WSoccer: Feb 3-April 24 (cut from 64 to 48)
- VB: Jan 22-April 10 (cut from 64 to 48)
Video Of The Day
