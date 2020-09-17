 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 17
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 17

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Sept. 17.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Wake Forest

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countodnw to NC State football: 3

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack defenders glad to be planning for a game

• The Wolfpacker — One chapter ends, another begins for Louis Acceus

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State vs. Wake Forest football preview

• The Wolfpacker — How the defensive starters arrived at NC State

• The Wolfpacker — How the offensive starters arrived at NC State

• Rivals.com — NCAA extends dead period through Jan. 1

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football players knows how it’ll replace injured Louis Acceus. These players are key.

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Kevin Keatts: ‘Our versatility … will be one of the strengths of our team.’

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State vs. Wake Forest football: Jonas Pope IV’s one-minute preview

• Technician — Football against Wake Forest showcases two evenly matched teams

• Technician — NC State’s linebacker depth provides hope for season

• Technician — Pack secondary seeks to surprise this season

• Technician — NCAA announces student-athletes will have first Tuesday after Nov. 1 off every year

