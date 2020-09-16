How the defensive starters arrived at NC State
NC State Wolfpack football released its depth chart on Monday.
Related link: Analysis of the depth chart on defense
There are still some starters that will be figured out on Saturday when the Pack opens its season against Wake Forest, but the bulk are known.
How did those first-stringers get to NC State? We take a look back at their recruitments, broken down by position on the defense..
(Note: on positions where the depth chart had an “or” we listed all the potential starters in alphabetical order).
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news