NC State Wolfpack football released its depth chart on Monday.

There are still some starters that will be figured out on Saturday when the Pack opens its season against Wake Forest, but the bulk are known.

How did those first-stringers get to NC State? We take a look back at their recruitments, broken down by position starting with the offense..

(Note: on positions where the depth chart had an “or” we listed all the potential starters in alphabetical order).