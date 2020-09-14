 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 14
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-14 07:36:11 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 14

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Sept. 14.

• The Wolfpacker — NC State linebacker Isaiah Moore earns the No. 1 jersey

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 6

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football names 2020 team captains

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: Week one watch guide

• The Wolfpacker — Takeaways from week one of the ACC

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State defense might be rusty, but Wolfpack is ready to tackle this key concern

• Technician — How the rest of ACC football fared in week one

• Technician — Commentary: All-inclusive NCAA Tournament just won’t work

• GoPack.com — LB Isaiah Moore to wear No. 1

• GoPack.com — Pack football names 2020 team captains

