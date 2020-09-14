TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 14

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 14
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Sept. 14.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State linebacker Isaiah Moore earns the No. 1 jersey
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 6
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football names 2020 team captains
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: Week one watch guide
• The Wolfpacker — Takeaways from week one of the ACC
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State defense might be rusty, but Wolfpack is ready to tackle this key concern
• Technician — How the rest of ACC football fared in week one
• Technician — Commentary: All-inclusive NCAA Tournament just won’t work
• GoPack.com — LB Isaiah Moore to wear No. 1
Tweets Of The Day
Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson, who now has 30,056 passing yards and 4,022 rushing yards during his nine-year NFL career, joins Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young as the only players in NFL history with at least 30,000 career passing yards and 4,000 career rushing yards.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2020
Greg Olsen's 1st TD reception with the @Seahawks was Russell Wilson's 4th TD pass of the day— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 13, 2020
Since 2015, Wilson has 9 games with 4+ pass TD, something only Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers can say they've done in that span (Brees plays later and Rodgers still playing)#ATLvsSEA
Nyheim Hines scores the first TD on NFL Sunday 🚨— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2020
(via @Colts)pic.twitter.com/DXEJf2Zc3v
Unreal throw under pressure from Philip Rivers! #ForTheShoe— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2020
📺: #INDvsJAX on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/DTlgEUZamw pic.twitter.com/nNiLIaqfQk
Saturdays ➡️ Sundays 🏈 pic.twitter.com/M7iCkEI9mX— ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 13, 2020
Committing on Instagram live tomorrow @3:30. Be there🤝— jabril (@smoove_jdm) September 13, 2020
🙏🏾1️⃣ https://t.co/FfpSfXO04P— Isaiah Moore (@_zaynlm) September 13, 2020
It’s a blessing!! Thankful for this opportunity🙏🏾!! https://t.co/W9fUjM5CmT— Grant Gibson (@BigGrant73_) September 14, 2020
Blessed 🖤 https://t.co/zzXC6FjEch— Tanner Ingle (@TannerIngle) September 14, 2020
Video Of The Day
✌️— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 13, 2020
(that's how many TDs @TheNyNy7 has so far today)
📺 CBS | #INDvsJAX pic.twitter.com/D7VFethGop
——
