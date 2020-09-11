 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 11
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 11

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Sept. 11.

• The Wolfpacker — Tackling is top focus, and concern, for NC State’s defense

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown for NC State football: 9

• The Wolfpacker — NC State coordinator Tim Beck reviews the offensive position groups

• The Wolfpacker — NC State coordinator Tony Gibson breaks down the Pack defense

• The Wolfpacker — Watch and listen: NC State football coordinators post-practice presser

• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: NC State football recruiting trends

• Raleigh News & Observer — Still on the sideline, NC State football will be watching rivals closely this weekend

• Raleigh News & Observer — Coach Kevin Keatts revisits a summer of uncertainty and reassembling his Wolfpack team

• Raleigh News & Observer — As Travis Etienne runs down Ted Brown, does it matter if a record is really broken

• Winston-Salem Journal — Gov. Roy Cooper holds on fourth down, denying parents’ requests to see college football games this weekend

• Winston-Salem Journal — 2020 college football preview: NC State

