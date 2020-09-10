On Thursday, NC State football defensive coordinator Tony Gibson broke down the Wolfpack defense ahead of the Sept. 19 season opener at home against Wake Forest. Gibson, in his first season as the sole DC for the Pack and also its linebackers coach, admitted it has been a "different experience in fall camp," and called it "unique," but overall he is pleased with how his side of the ball has handled the obstacles thrown their way by the COVID-19 pandemic, which included a pause in NC State football related activities during the middle of fall camp. "Really like this group of kids," Gibson said. "They are hungry. They want to win. They want to do stuff the right way." Below are some of the highlights from Gibson's Zoom session with the media, broken down by position group.

Defensive Line

Penn State grad transfer Daniel Joseph added needed experience to the Pack defensive line. (NC State media relations)

On Penn State grad transfer Daniel Joseph: "We needed to get an older guy or two, we were losing so many good guys last year. That was a priority for us. "We felt that we needed an older guy to come in, so when his name popped up in the portal, we jumped all over him. … We were looking. We had some options, and we felt like that he was the best fit for what we were doing. "Brought him on an official visit, sat him down and talked a lot of football with him. ... We got down to business. He’s just coming here to play ball and start on his graduate program. We gave him everything academically he needed, and we showed him what we were going to do on the football side of it and how we were going to use him. "Once we saw him, definitely was a guy that we wanted and was a guy that we thought would fit well.” On finding the right fit for 3-man fronts: “It’s pretty unique in the scheme that we run, and at times they are going to be in four-technique, they are going to be playing five technique at end, three-technique at times. "We need bigger bodies. Four-three defensive ends that are 225 pounds are hard to fit in this system. The guys that we can move around and put at nose guard like C.J. [Clark] and also put him out at end, they are going to have to be able to hold the point for us, have to be able to penetrate doable teams and fight in there. "Really, all of our guys we feel can go in and play inside as well as outside. We like the goup of guys that we got. ... Savion Jackson is a big-body kid that we got that can do it. Terrell Dawkins is a guy obviously we would need to leave at end, but if you go through that list of guys we got 8 or 9 guys that we feel we can move inside as well, and that’s counting our young kids.”

Linebackers

USC transfer Vi Jones is eligible to start playing this fall. (NC State media relations)

Overall thoughts: “Last year was obviously decimated by injuries at that position as well. Lost a lot of guys. Lot of guys got to play, which is a good thing now. At the time we didn’t think it was good. "Obviously now a year later, … I think about every guy in that room that was here last year played at some point. A lot of experience coming back, a lot of talented guys coming back. "Payton Wilson led our team in tackles and started in one game. Very excited about him, very excited about Drake [Thomas], Isaiah Moore, Louis Acceus, Levi [Jones], Calvin Hart, so we’re very deep. Jaylon Scott is another guy. … Feel really good about those guys. They’ve had a really good camp, and excited to watch them play.” On finding snaps for the linebackers and Vi Jones' role: “Levi is a guy, he could be an every-down linebacker for us. He could be in our dime package at linebacker, as a rush guy, as a cover guy. He’s very, very athletic. “There’s some guys that obviously don’t fit on third down with what we want to do and how we want to play in that linebacker room, but we can get big if people get big personnel with us … we can do that now. We can get to a four-down look with a linebacker being a field end or rush end, per se. "We feel like we got a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things. The two guys that have gotten some looks are Jaylon Scott and Levi Jones, moving around and playing some different spots to get that fourth linebacker for us.”

Secondary

Junior Tanner Ingle is the Wolfpack's leader in the secondary. (NC State media relations)