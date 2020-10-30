 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 30
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 30

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Oct. 30.



Junior forward Jericole Hellems had a big game against Wisconsin in last year's ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Junior forward Jericole Hellems had a big game against Wisconsin in last year's ACC/Big Ten Challenge (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker predictions: NC State Wolfpack football post-bye W-L record

• The Wolfpacker — NC State to play Michigan in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge

• The Wolfpacker — Midseason PFF grades report: NC State’s offense

• The Wolfpacker — A midseason position group report card for NC State

• Winston-Salem Journal — ACC sets Dec. 19 for football championship game at Charlotte

• Technician — Wolfpack shuts out Virginia Tech in penultimate match of season

• GoPack.com — Pack sweeps Virginia Tech for third-straight win

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack set for ACC Championships

• GoPack.com — The Inside NC State Athletics Podcast

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

