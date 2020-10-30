The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 30
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Oct. 30.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker predictions: NC State Wolfpack football post-bye W-L record
• The Wolfpacker — NC State to play Michigan in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge
• The Wolfpacker — Midseason PFF grades report: NC State’s offense
• The Wolfpacker — A midseason position group report card for NC State
• Winston-Salem Journal — ACC sets Dec. 19 for football championship game at Charlotte
• Technician — Wolfpack shuts out Virginia Tech in penultimate match of season
• GoPack.com — Pack sweeps Virginia Tech for third-straight win
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack set for ACC Championships
Tweets Of The Day
Updated @PackAthletics COVID testing figures… we’ve crossed 10,000 tests overall. The 10,298 tests administered to coaches, student-athletes & staff have yielded 96 total positives (0.93 pct positivity). Over the last 14 days we’ve administered 1,845 tests with two positives.— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) October 29, 2020
Sources: Michigan will host NC State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 29, 2020
Now, it is uncertain whether Gardner Minshew will be able to play when Jacksonville returns from its bye to host the Houston Texans. Jacksonville’s backup quarterback is Mike Glennon. https://t.co/50iPW9RhRP— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2020
The Patriots' healthy receivers on the 53-man roster: Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski and Jakobi Meyers. https://t.co/9kQRFGI6zF— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 29, 2020
Happy Birthday @IbrahimKante14 !!#Family | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/YiwCSb2oef— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 30, 2020
Happy Birthday @ethanlane60 !!#Family | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/2KfZTOsiYd— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 30, 2020
Rise and shine, #WPN! It's ACC Championships Day!— Wolfpack XC (@PackXC) October 30, 2020
No spectators are allowed, but be sure to watch the meet on ACC Network Extra!
📊 https://t.co/WSmNH05xho
📺 (Men's Race) https://t.co/PFbdmg2bK7
📺 (Women's Race) https://t.co/r2CKmLM8ME
📰 https://t.co/wfiktRgyFQ#GoPack pic.twitter.com/PfkJOYMgBY
NC State continues on as one of the most consistent programs in college baseball.— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) October 29, 2020
So what can we expect from @NCStateBaseball in 2021?
They're featured today in our Five Questions series: https://t.co/YXMqXIAqnN pic.twitter.com/cQhpyjXN6J
LOVE a good sweep. That's three Ws in a row for @PackVball! #GoPack pic.twitter.com/FVAN1743q8— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) October 30, 2020
Most interactions generated by NCAA wrestling social accounts (IG+TW+FB) in September 2020. pic.twitter.com/5XNSkM0av1— SkullSparks (@SkullSparks) October 29, 2020
Video Of The Day
#TBT Feeling some deja vu in this week’s Recycle Moment presented by @GFLenv !— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 29, 2020
Which Finley to @Emekaemezie TD is your choice?
❤️ for @RFin15
🔁 for @bfin_5 pic.twitter.com/wouItDpzXF
