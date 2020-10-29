Six games into the 2020 college football season, NC State sits at 4-2 in conference play and ranks No. 5 in the ACC standings.

The Wolfpack has been the underdog in five of its first six contests and has won three of those five. The hot start also included two road wins against ACC opponents in consecutive weeks which marks just the third time that has happened at NC State since 1970.

In the midst of the bye week, here is a midseason report card for the Wolfpack broken down by position groups: