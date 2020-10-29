NC State will play Michigan in Ann Arbor in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

According to an earlier report from Rothstein, the challenge has a target date of Dec. 8 and 9.

The Wolfpack now have five known non-conference opponents for the 2020-21 season according to reports.

NC State is scheduled to open the season with a multi-team event in Raleigh Nov. 25-27 that will include North Florida, Eastern Kentucky and Charleston Southern. It is also set to play UConn on Dec. 5 at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn. according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.