NC State to play Michigan in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge
NC State will play Michigan in Ann Arbor in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.
According to an earlier report from Rothstein, the challenge has a target date of Dec. 8 and 9.
The Wolfpack now have five known non-conference opponents for the 2020-21 season according to reports.
NC State is scheduled to open the season with a multi-team event in Raleigh Nov. 25-27 that will include North Florida, Eastern Kentucky and Charleston Southern. It is also set to play UConn on Dec. 5 at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn. according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.
Sources: Michigan will host NC State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 29, 2020
Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts is 2-1 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge during his three years in Raleigh. The Pack defeated Penn State in his first season and split home-and-homes with Wisconsin in the past two years.
Michigan is in year two of head coach Juwan Howard's tenure with the Wolverines. Michigan finished last season 19-12 overall with a 10-10 record in the Big Ten. They return three of its five double-digit scorers from that team. Howard also welcomes a four-player recruiting class that includes a trio of four-star prospects.
The Wolfpacker will have more on NC State's developing men's basketball schedule as more information is released.
